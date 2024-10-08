Assam Police Deploys 'Anti-Romeo Squad' for Safe Durga Puja in Silchar

Cachar district police are set to ensure a disturbance-free Durga Puja celebration. To facilitate a smooth and successful Durgotsav, a special police force named the "Anti-Romeo Squad" has been established in Silchar under the aegis of Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta.
This special force aims to protect children, women, and young girls during this period of worship. With the entire city of Silchar becoming a crowded hub during Durga Puja, there have been reports of women, including children, facing various difficulties. In particular, groups of rowdy men riding bikes have engaged in inappropriate behavior towards women and young girls.
“As you know, Cachar’s Silchar is a renowned place in the state of Assam, and all the devotees here celebrate the Durga Puja festivities with full vigor. There is a huge rush amongst the public during the Durga Puja. Due to this, many women and children face little trouble while coming on the streets to witness the Puja celebrations. Several rowdy youths are also seen being involved in eve teasing or behaving inappropriately with women. For this, we have prepared a special squad named the ‘Anti-Romeo Squad.’ For the last 15 days, all the police personnel under this squad have been given combat training. We also have women police personnel in the squad who will ride motorcycles and remain vigilant during the Puja period for 24 hours,” said SP Mahatta before the media.
The "Anti-Romeo Squad" has been specifically formed to control such disruptive behavior. The Superintendent of Police emphasized that this force will patrol every locality in the city during the Puja to prevent any incidents of eve teasing involving young women.
"Rowdy Romeos should be careful during the Puja," cautioned SP Mahatta. The "Anti-Romeo Squad" was first established by the Cachar police last year and continues its crucial role this year to maintain peace and order during the celebrations.