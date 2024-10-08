Assam Police Deploys 'Anti-Romeo Squad' for Safe Durga Puja in Silchar

“As you know, Cachar’s Silchar is a renowned place in the state of Assam, and all the devotees here celebrate the Durga Puja festivities with full vigor. There is a huge rush amongst the public during the Durga Puja. Due to this, many women and children face little trouble while coming on the streets to witness the Puja celebrations. Several rowdy youths are also seen being involved in eve teasing or behaving inappropriately with women. For this, we have prepared a special squad named the ‘Anti-Romeo Squad.’ For the last 15 days, all the police personnel under this squad have been given combat training. We also have women police personnel in the squad who will ride motorcycles and remain vigilant during the Puja period for 24 hours,” said SP Mahatta before the media.