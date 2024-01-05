'Nrityacharya' Jatin Goswami Conferred Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

'Nrityacharya' Jatin Goswami was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Achiever Awards 2023 held by the Sadin-Pratidin Group in Guwahati on Friday.
Union Minister Smriti Irani presented the award to Guru Jatin Goswami which also consisted of a traditional Assamese Gamusa, a seleng sador, a memento and a cheque of Rs 1,11,111. Along with this, he was also offered a copy of the Assamese dictionary the 'Hemkosh'.
Guru Jatin Goswami, the incredible personality of Sattriya culture and the pioneer of Sattriya Dance was born on August 2, 1933 at Adharsatra, a village near Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam.
His early training in Sattriya was under his father but later, he trained under Gopiram Bayan and Babula Bayan, two known Sattriya Masters, as well as Bishnuprasad Rabha, Dutta Muktiyar and Raseswar Saikia Barbayan at different points of time.
After the Sattriya dance was initially shown on Delhi Doordarshan in the 1960s, guru Jatin Goswami took the art form to many other nations. He is the founder director of Sattriya Akademi, Guwahati, a sitting member of its advisory committee, and a former member of the general council of the Sangeet Natak Akademi.
He is also the founder of Alok Ahilpi Sangha, a dance academy and Pragjyoti Kala parishad, a cultural organization, and is a recipient of the 2004 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.
The government of India awarded Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami the fourth highest civilian honour of the Padma Shri in 2008 for his contributions to Sattriya dance. He was selected for the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi fellow or Akademi Ratna Awards along with three other eminent personalities of the country in the year 2019.