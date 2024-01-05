'Nrityacharya' Jatin Goswami Conferred Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

He is also the founder of Alok Ahilpi Sangha, a dance academy and Pragjyoti Kala parishad, a cultural organization, and is a recipient of the 2004 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The government of India awarded Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami the fourth highest civilian honour of the Padma Shri in 2008 for his contributions to Sattriya dance. He was selected for the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi fellow or Akademi Ratna Awards along with three other eminent personalities of the country in the year 2019.