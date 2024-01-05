Recognizing Excellence: Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2023 Celebrates Outstanding Contributions

Meanwhile, several individuals were honoured for their contributions in their respective fields. The following are the dignitaries who were conferred with the awards:

Jury Award - Abhijit Bhattacharya

Abhijit Bhattacharya was the former Indian Volleyball team captain. He played his first volleyball match under the guidance of Coach Debajyoti Bhagawati in the year 1988.

Excellence in Sports Award - Amlan Borgohain

Born in the year April 25, 1998, Amlan Borgohain is one of the fastest Indian sprinters to date, with the men’s 200 meter National Record under his belt.

Achiever Corporate Excellence Award - Amarjyoti Baruah

In his 25 years of corporate career, Mr. Baruah has worked in over 10 different countries across multiple industry verticals.

Achiever Social Service Award - Naga Mothers Association

Naga Mother’s Association (NMA) is a civil society organization that was established by women in 1984 in Kohima, Nagaland.

Excellence in Public Service Award - Hibu Tamang

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Hibu Tamang currently holds the post of joint commissioner of Police-Security, Delhi police.

Achiever Environment Award - Pradip Kumar Bhuyan

Eminent educationist and environmental activist Pradip Kumar Bhuyan is the man who turned a hill green in a single attempt.

Achiever Business Award - Down Town Group and Dr. Narendra Nath Dutta

Dr. Narendra Nath Dutta, the founder of Down Town Group, is the driving force behind this accomplishment.

Achiever Excellence Health Care Award - Dr. Vibhash Chandra Goswami

For many, eminent physician Dr. Vibhas Chandra Goswami, who got his MBBS in 1975 and his MD in Radiation Treatment from TATA Memorial Hospital in Mumbai in 1986, is the second manifestation of God.