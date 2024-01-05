Recognizing Excellence: Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2023 Celebrates Outstanding Contributions

The ninth edition of the Achiever Awards under the patronage of the Sadin-Pratidin Group was organized at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday.
The award ceremony was chaired by Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Sarbananda Sonowal. Sadin-Pratidin owner Jayanta Baruah was present at the occasion which also witnessed the presence of several other dignitaries and a sea of gathering.
The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Sadin-Pratidin owner Jayanta Baruah; Editor of Sadin Anuradha Sarma Pujari; renowned writer and Editor of Nandini Magazine, Maini Mahanta; and Editor-in-Chief of Pratidin Time Nitumoni Saikia.
Five journalists of the Sadin-Pratidin Group were conferred special awards in the field of journalism. The five awarded journalists are :-
Pankaj Saikia - Best News Editor, Pratidin Time
Dharjya Hazarika – Best Journalist, Asomiya Pratidin
Anup Gogoi – Best Technical Head, Pratidin Time
Jatin Choudhury – Special Recognition, Asomiya Pratidin
Rupjyoti Nath (Tushar Pratim) – Best Journalist, Asomiya Pratidin Digital Desk
Meanwhile, several individuals were honoured for their contributions in their respective fields. The following are the dignitaries who were conferred with the awards:
Jury Award - Abhijit Bhattacharya
Abhijit Bhattacharya was the former Indian Volleyball team captain. He played his first volleyball match under the guidance of Coach Debajyoti Bhagawati in the year 1988.
Excellence in Sports Award - Amlan Borgohain
Born in the year April 25, 1998, Amlan Borgohain is one of the fastest Indian sprinters to date, with the men’s 200 meter National Record under his belt.
Achiever Corporate Excellence Award - Amarjyoti Baruah
In his 25 years of corporate career, Mr. Baruah has worked in over 10 different countries across multiple industry verticals.
Achiever Social Service Award - Naga Mothers Association
Naga Mother’s Association (NMA) is a civil society organization that was established by women in 1984 in Kohima, Nagaland.
Excellence in Public Service Award - Hibu Tamang
Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Hibu Tamang currently holds the post of joint commissioner of Police-Security, Delhi police.
Achiever Environment Award - Pradip Kumar Bhuyan
Eminent educationist and environmental activist Pradip Kumar Bhuyan is the man who turned a hill green in a single attempt.
Achiever Business Award - Down Town Group and Dr. Narendra Nath Dutta
Dr. Narendra Nath Dutta, the founder of Down Town Group, is the driving force behind this accomplishment.
Achiever Excellence Health Care Award - Dr. Vibhash Chandra Goswami
For many, eminent physician Dr. Vibhas Chandra Goswami, who got his MBBS in 1975 and his MD in Radiation Treatment from TATA Memorial Hospital in Mumbai in 1986, is the second manifestation of God.
Achiever Science & Innovation Award - Dr. Rubul Maut
Dr. Rubul Mout is a Scientist (Research Fellow) at Harvard and Boston Children’s Hospital, working in the Fields of Hematopoietic Stem & T-Cell Engineering, Protein Design, and Gene Editing.
Achiever Music Award - Dulal Manki
Dulal Manki, popularly known as the 'Jhumair/Jhumur Samrat,' is a musician and folk artist from Assam.
Achiever Cultural Award - Hemanta Dutta
Hemanta Dutta is an Assamese Dramatist, Film Director, and lyricist who have cemented his spot in Assam's Cultural Landscape by writing over 100 plays and over 500 songs.
Excellence in Art - Nani Barpujari
An amusing personality and a hardworking and prolific artist, he has this rare quality to impress an art lover - bringing alive the images in his canvas.
Sadin Award - Kulada Kumar Bhattacharyee
A man who is credited with ushering in a new wave in the world of theatre through incorporation of professional and modern techniques, he can rightfully be considered as a doyen as far as Assamese theatre is concerned.
Lifetime Achievement Award - Jatin Goswami
This accolade has been bestowed upon Guru Jatin Goswami, the incredible personality of Sattriya culture and the pioneer of Sattriya Dance.