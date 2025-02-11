Numaligarh Woman's 'Kidnapping' in Guwahati Exposed as Hoax

A young woman from Numaligarh, who was believed to have been kidnapped, has been found safe, with CCTV footage debunking the abduction claims.

Advertisment

The woman's family had alleged that she was taken away forcefully with her hands and feet tied. However, CCTV footage from London Bridge Guest House revealed that she had willingly entered the hotel with a young man, contradicting the abduction narrative.

Police are currently questioning the woman at Hatigaon Police Station as part of their investigation.

Also Read: Young Woman Goes Missing in Guwahati; Allegations of Love Jihad Surface