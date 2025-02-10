Subscribe

Young Woman Goes Missing in Guwahati; Allegations of Love Jihad Surface

Meanwhile, certain organizations have alleged that the case is linked to "Love Jihad" and have raised concerns over police inaction.

A young woman from Guwahati has been reported missing for the past seven days, with her family alleging that she was taken away under false pretences. The accused, identified as Param Ali from Gosaipara in Azara, has also been untraceable since the incident.

Following the disappearance, the woman's family lodged a complaint at Azara Police Station, seeking urgent action. 

Meanwhile, certain organizations have alleged that the case is linked to "Love Jihad" and have raised concerns over police inaction.

The state police are yet to release an official statement regarding the case, while investigations are reportedly underway to trace the missing individuals.

