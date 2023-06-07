Odisha Train Crash Survivor from Assam Discharged from GMCH

Rupak Das, the youth who was undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been discharged on Wednesday.
Rupak was the youth who was shifted to the GMCH for advanced health care on Monday after sustaining injuries in the train accident in Odisha that claimed 278 lives with nearly 1,100 injuries.
Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta visited the GMCH today and took stock of the health condition of the youth and wished him a speedy recovery.
Rupak is a resident of Biswanath Chariali. He was brought to Guwahati under the supervision of Additional Director Medical Education Ranveer Bora and Joint Director Medical Education Dr. Syed Tanwir Alam.
Before being brought to Guwahati, Rupak was reportedly undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Balasore after he sustained injuries in the triple train accident.
Earlier on June 4, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta visited the family of Rupak Das and assured him to provide all necessary assistance to the youth.
Notably, a CBI team went to visit the site of the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday and registered a case in connection with the matter.
In an official statement, the CBI said, "On the request of Ministry of Railways, consent of the Odisha Government and further orders from DoPT(Govt. of India) relating to the train accident involving Coromandel Express, Yashwantpur-Howrah Express and a Goods train at Bahanaga Bazar in the State of Odisha on June 2, 2023, CBI has taken over the investigation of the case earlier registered at Balasore GRPS, District Cuttack (Odisha) vide GRPS Case No.64 dated June 3 regarding the said accident."