Oja Hemchandra Barua Vidyamandir Holds 2025–26 Annual Awards Ceremony

In a bid to encourage students, Oja Hemchandra Barua Vidyamandir successfully hosted its 2025–26 annual awards ceremony, following the tradition of previous years.

The event commenced with the lighting of diyas and garlanding of portraits of language luminary Hemchandra Barua and Hemkosh Pran Debanand Barua.

Students performed various cultural programs, and several distinguished guests were present to motivate them. Notable attendees included eminent journalist Prakash Mahanta, English Department Head of Gauhati University Professor Dibya Ranjan Khataniar, Commerce College Librarian Dr Utpal Sharma, and other dignitaries such as Avani Sutra Dhar, Babul Deka, Dandiram Kakoti, Khagen Das, Bina Sharma, and Rajesh Sharma.

The school’s managing committee President Dijen Bhattacharya and Secretary Baloram Kalita expressed gratitude to all attendees.

Journalist Prakash Mahanta emphasised the importance of including contemporary topics in the curriculum and encouraged students to learn from nature and their surroundings.

Professor Dibya Ranjan Khataniar advised students to become responsible citizens and set clear goals for their future.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to students who excelled in annual exams across all classes. Rahima Begum, who topped the school in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam, received the Hemkosh Pran Debanand Barua Award, presented by Prakash Mahanta.

Additionally, Joydip Sutradar, who scored the highest marks in the Assamese subject from Class 6 to 9, received a special award, while Disha Majumdar, who secured the second position in the HSLC exam, was also honoured. The ceremony recognised the top three performers of the annual exams: first-place Joydip Sutradar, second-place Rukima Khatun, and third-place Relima Akhtar.

