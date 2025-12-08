125 years of Hemkosh: Asom Sahitya Sabha Releases Tribute Song for Hemchandra Barua

The Asom Sahitya Sabha paid a heartfelt tribute to the great linguist and literary pioneer Hemchandra Barua, fondly known as the “Ojha of the Assamese language,” by releasing a special group song dedicated to his memory on Monday evening.

The song was formally unveiled at a solemn function held at the Chandrakanta Handique Bhawan campus in Jorhat by the President of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami.

Penned by Dhruvajyoti Rajkhowa, the song has been composed by Prasenjit Lahon, while music arrangement and sound composition were done by Arup Dutta.

The group vocals feature Prasenjit Lahon, Ranjana Deka, Poroshmoni Loing, Ashish Kashyap, Gaurav Sharma and Jayastuti Bhuyan. The cover design was created by Jonak Yugantar Bora, and the graphics video was produced by Pranjal Bora (Chumpi).

Hemchandra Barua’s contribution to the Assamese language and literature remains unparalleled. Despite numerous challenges during his lifetime, he laid a strong foundation for modern Assamese linguistics and education.

His most celebrated work, Hemkosh— the first comprehensive Assamese dictionary — continues to be a cornerstone of Assamese language studies.

Apart from Hemkosh, Barua authored several pioneering works, including Assamese Grammar, Asomiya Lorar Grammar, Comparative Grammar, Pathmala, Health Preservation Methods, Kaniya Kirtan, Bahire Rong Chong Bhitore Kuwabhaturi, and Assamese Marriage System, among others.

These works significantly shaped both literary and social discourse in Assam.

It is noteworthy that on December 10, the historic Hemkosh will complete 125 years since its first publication. To mark this milestone, Asom Sahitya Sabha is also planning to install a full-length statue of Hemchandra Barua at its headquarters campus in the near future, sources informed.

