Old Saraighat Bridge to Be Shut for Five Days Soon for Urgent Repairs

The Old Saraighat Bridge over the Brahmaputra River is set to be temporarily closed once again for repair work.

The district administration has sought permission from to suspend traffic on the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) bridge for a period of 4-5 days to carry out essential maintenance and repair.

As per official sources, the closure is necessary to ensure the structural safety and longevity of the bridge, which serves as a vital road-cum-rail link connecting North and South Guwahati.

During this period, all vehicular movement will be diverted through the adjacent New Saraighat Bridge. Commuters have been urged to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience. The date of the temporary closure will be officially announced once the necessary approvals are granted.

Speaking on the issue, an official said, “We carry out repair work of the Old Saraighat bridge every year. Some portions of the road section of the railway-cum-road bridge are unfinished. This time, we have scheduled a four-day period to complete the remaining work. We have not received the confirmation of dates for the repair work. During this time, all vehicular traffic will be diverted to the New Saraighat Bridge.”

