Old Saraighat Bridge to Remain Closed Overnight for Urgent Maintenance

The Old Saraighat Bridge will reportedly be closed to all traffic starting from 10 pm tonight to carry out urgent repair works. The repair work of the bridge will continue till 5 am on Sunday.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, which oversees the maintenance of the bridge, announced the closure after identifying numerous cracks at several points on the structure.

These damages have been causing severe traffic jams daily, prompting authorities to take immediate action to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow. The night-time repair work is expected to strengthen the bridge and reduce congestion in the coming days.

Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow alternative routes during the closure hours.

