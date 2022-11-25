Tripura CM Inaugurates Drone Technology Centre at TIT

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha inaugurated Drone Technology Centre at the premises of Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT), Narsingarh on Friday.

Addressing the gathering of TIT students, local representatives, inmates of Blind school and others, Chief Minister Dr Saha said that the first technical institute of the state was incepted in 1958 with diploma degree in mechanical, electrical and civil courses and the then government had a vision of developing the state youths technologically.

In the recently conducted “Bharat Drone Mahotsav”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi significantly emphasized on the future of people lies on technology.

Dr Saha said that drones will be manufactured from this centre in near future and the government is working to achieve the target of “Atmanirbhar Tripura”.

The government has laid priority on education and special focus has been given to the development of technology in this state, he also added.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Education minister Ratanlal Nath, local MLA of Bamutia assembly constituency Krishnadhan Das, Education department secretary Sharadindu Chowdhury and Higher Education Director Nipendra Chandra Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Education minister Nath said “After we formed the government in Tripura, our slogan was ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Tripura’."