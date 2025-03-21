One Dead on Spot in Road Accident Near Guwahati's ISBT

A devastating road accident near Guwahati's ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminus) on Friday has left a scooty rider dead, with his body lying on the road in a gruesome state. The accident occurred on a busy stretch of road, where the victim's body was found partially dismembered, with a portion of the head scattered on the pavement.

Advertisment

The horrifying scene, marked by the lifeless body lying on the road, remained undisturbed for a considerable amount of time after the incident. Despite the severity of the accident, it took a prolonged period for the police to arrive at the scene. During this delay, several vehicles passed by, with some even driving right past the victim’s body without stopping.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown at this point. Authorities were able to trace the scooty involved in the accident, bearing registration number AS-01 AE 3912.

According to one eyewitness, the scooty rider was speeding towards the ISBT from the Khanapar side when he collided with a magic van. The impact caused him to lose control of his vehicle and fall onto the road.

As the rider lay on the road, a truck driving at high speed failed to stop in time and ran over the victim, leaving him dead on the spot. In a distressing turn of events, another individual was also injured in the accident. The injured person was promptly rushed to the hospital by an ambulance.