Assam: Road Accidents In Dibrugarh, Barpeta Claims 2 Lives

Two road accidents took place in Assam's Barpeta and Dibrugarh districts in which two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries. The incidents came to the fore on Monday
In the first incident that took place in Howly town in the Barpeta District of Assam, a speeding dumper ran over a man who was riding a cycle.
The incident occurred near Howly Junior College, when the speeding dumper with registration number AS 28 C 9152, clashed with a cyclist, who was on his way to work. The victim was identified as Jay Krishna Sil, who was a resident of Lachit Road in Howly town.
Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Responding promptly, Howly police arrived at the scene, seizing the involved dumper.
This unfortunate event sheds light on the ongoing concern about high-speed dumpers causing distress in the Howly town area, in the Barpeta district.
Meanwhile, another incident took place in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, where a vehicle met with an accident leaving one person dead at the Dibrugarh bypass, in the Bokpara Khanikar locality at Dibrugarh district.
A face-to-face collision between a Bolero pickup vehicle with registration number AS 04 BC 9597 and a dumper, with registration number AS 04 BC 0667 claimed one life on the spot.
Three others were injured in the tragic accident, attributed to the sudden police-less barricades on the dark road.
The Police, however, managed to rescue the victims after the damaged parts were removed with the help of a JCB. The victims were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh town. The two injured individuals are currently in critical condition, and efforts are underway to determine the identities of the deceased.
Further investigations details are awaited.