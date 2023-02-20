One Held for Raping Minor in Guwahati

The Guwahati Police on Monday apprehended one person for raping a minor.

According to sources, the heinous crime was reported in Pandu where a 13-year-old teenage girl was raped by the accused.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed at Jalukbari Police Station against the accused, identified as Badal Das.

Based on the complaint filed, the police have apprehended Badal in connection to the rape case and started investigating the matter.

Yesterday, one person was arrested for raping a minor girl and impregnating her at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district.

The accused was identified as Atawur Rahman.

The incident occurred five months ago at Jamugurihat’s Dipholichapori area.

The accused had forcefully abducted the girl while she was on her way from her school and raped her. As per reports, Atawur had threatened the girl from reporting the incident to any of her family members.

However, the girl was suffering from severe stomach pain since the past few days, due to which she was admitted at the Tezpur Civil Hospital. The entire incident came to light after she was declared pregnant by the doctors.

In regard to this, the victim’s father had lodged an FIR at the Jamuguri Police Station. The accused Atawur was arrested as per the complaints lodged by the girl’s family.