Zubeen Garg Death Probe: One-Member Judicial Commission Receives 39 Affidavits

The one-member Judicial Commission probing the untimely and mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg is scheduled to close the acceptance of public affidavits today, with submissions open until 4 PM. The commission has so far received 39 affidavits from citizens urging a transparent and thorough investigation.

Earlier on Friday, a 74-year-old former soldier filed an affidavit supporting the demand for justice, while research scholar Asim Hazarika of Silchar University also submitted a petition seeking an impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

A common citizen, Pranjal Sharma, recently filed an affidavit raising serious concerns over alleged lapses in the investigation. Sharma accused authorities of failing to act against the wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta, whose name has emerged in the proceedings. He also highlighted significant delays and several unresolved aspects that, he claimed, have slowed the judicial process.

On Monday, social activist Palash Ranjan Baruah submitted another affidavit before the Commission. Speaking to the media, Baruah said that he has provided crucial information related to the case. He further recalled that he and Abhijit Sharma were among the first to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding judicial intervention, which ultimately led to the formation of the commission by the High Court.

Baruah also urged that the Ministry of External Affairs be brought under the purview of the investigation, citing the ministry’s involvement in the NE Festival, events around which were connected to developments in the case.

Meanwhile, another individual, Ritwik Saikia, has submitted an affidavit today, adding to the growing public participation.

The Commission continues to collect and examine inputs from across the state to support a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, which sparked widespread public concern and emotional reaction across Assam.

On Friday, the final affidavit was submitted by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia. The affidavit was formally submitted on his behalf by advocate Ritum Singh before the commission. The deadline for submitting public affidavits to the Judicial Commission probing the untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg has officially ended. The commission had extended the submission window from November 3 to November 21, marking an 18-day period for citizens and organisations to file their statements. The Judicial Commission had earlier invited the public to submit affidavits to support the inquiry into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the singer’s death. With the public submission phase now complete, the commission is expected to move forward with the evaluation and examination of the submitted materials. Further proceedings and hearing schedules are likely to follow in the coming days.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Files Affidavit to One-Member Judicial Commission, Claims Govt Bias in Zubeen Probe