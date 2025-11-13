Akhil Gogoi Files Affidavit to One-Member Judicial Commission, Claims Govt Bias in Zubeen Probe

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Thursday submitted an affidavit before the one-member judicial commission probing the death of singer Zubeen Garg, alleging a deliberate attempt by the Assam government to suppress the truth and shield the real culprits.

Speaking to the media after filing the affidavit, Gogoi said, “We have not received justice for Zubeen Garg because the investigation that should have been conducted legally has not been done. We firmly believe that the government has intentionally avoided a proper probe. The current investigation can never deliver justice.”

He alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has “no intention of ensuring justice for Zubeen” and is instead “trying to protect the guilty.” “The Chief Minister’s investigation is nothing but a farce, an eyewash,” Gogoi stated, accusing Sarma of attempting to save Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma, both of whom were associated with the late singer.

“Why has the Chief Minister’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, not been brought under the ambit of investigation?” Gogoi questioned. “This probe into Zubeen’s death is merely a political move by Himanta Biswa Sarma to sail through the 2026 elections. The Chief Minister seems to have more affection for Shyamkanu and Riniki than for Zubeen himself,” he added.

Gogoi further named Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta, as one of the accused. “The Chief Minister’s mental state seems unstable; he needs treatment,” Gogoi remarked, hitting out sharply at Sarma’s recent comments mocking the opposition meeting.

“He alone knows how deeply hurt he is inside, how restless he feels,” Gogoi said. “But the people of Assam have made up their minds; they are ready to bid farewell to the BJP. Today, there is no freedom of speech left in Assam. We are not even allowed to speak inside the Assembly.”

Gogoi claimed that the Chief Minister believes he can easily win the 2026 elections if the opposition remains divided. “But this time, the opposition is united and stronger than ever,” he asserted.

Addressing reports about the recent opposition meeting, Gogoi said, “Some media outlets claimed we were laughing and joking, yes, we were, because it shows how good the atmosphere among the opposition parties is. During the meeting, we were even discussing the marriage plans of our dear brother Lurinjyoti Gogoi. It was full of joy and camaraderie.”

He added, “The ruling side mocks us, saying there are demons in their own party; perhaps they don’t understand unity and warmth. But I can assure you, the opposition is in high spirits. In 2026, we will defeat the BJP, and Assam will finally find peace.”