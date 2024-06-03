One Minor Dead, Another Swept Away After Torrential Rains in Guwahati

Amidst the relentless downpour, a devastating landslide wreaked havoc in Katabari Nizarapar in Guwahati, claiming the life of a student on Monday.
The deceased identified as Sahil Hussain was an eighth grade student at Cotton Collegiate, who succumbed to the calamity.
Earlier today, at least six people of a family were evacuated to safer places after a landslide hit the Pandu locality of Guwahati following heavy rainfall.
In another heartbreaking incident at Basistha, a minor girl met a tragic fate as the forceful currents of the Basistha river swept her away.
The incident occurred while she was disposing of garbage with her sister, leading to the tragic incident. Basistha police promptly responded to the scene.
Efforts are currently underway to rescue and treat the child, who is now receiving medical attention at the 151 Army Base Hospital.
In another instance, at least one individual drowned and four others have been reported missing in a tragic boat accident in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday.
The incident was reported from Cachar’s Sonai Dakhin Mohanpur locality and occurred as an inflatable boat on relief duty carrying seven persons including women and children was hit by a sudden storm while navigating through the floodwater.
Subsequently, the boat capsized and several of the passengers went adrift in the floodwater.
Right after the incident, rescue operations were launched by the relief teams who managed to recover the body of one of the individuals. Additionally, the team rescued two others alive.
Notably, 14 people are reportedly dead to date due to landslides and flood caused due to the torrential rain across the state, stated the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) data.