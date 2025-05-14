Operation Sindoor: Nation’s Pride Celebrated with Grand Tricolor March in Guwahati

The bravery and heroism of the Indian Army were once again in the global spotlight as 'Operation Sindoor' became a symbol of national strength. To pay tribute to the nation's security forces, a grand ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was organized today in Guwahati, starting from Atal Udyan in Adabari and culminating at the memorial of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Jalukbari.

The march featured a 300-meter-long national flag, symbolizing unity and immense gratitude towards the Indian armed forces. The event saw prominent leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia, retired Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, and senior BJP leader Bijuli Kalita Medhi, honoring the sacrifices of the armed forces.

Nearly 8,000 citizens participated in the march, with the streets of Guwahati filled with patriotism and fervor. The event was a significant show of civilian solidarity with the Indian Army.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed, "Indian Armed Forces achieve historic victory in #OperationSindoor. Nation celebrates with Tricolor March in Guwahati. The valor and bravery of India's armed forces led to a historic victory in #OperationSindoor, leaving the enemy shaken to the core."

भारत के सशस्त्र बलों की वीरता और पराक्रम ने #OperationSindoor में देश को ऐतिहासिक विजय दिलाई, जिससे दुश्मन की रूह तक कांप उठी।



इस गौरवशाली जीत और हमारे वीर जवानों के प्रति कृतज्ञता प्रकट करने हेतु आज गुवाहाटी में हजारों नागरिकों के साथ तिरंगा यात्रा में सहभागिता की।



जय जवान, जय… pic.twitter.com/QnDH6c6hW9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 14, 2025

The march in Guwahati was a powerful reminder of the collective pride and respect the nation holds for its soldiers.

