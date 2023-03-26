Opposition Parties Join Congress’s ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ in Guwahati

Leaders of a total of 11 opposition parties gathered in Guwahati’s Dispur as part of the "Sankalp Satyagraha" against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

State presidents, various leaders and intellectuals joined the Satyagraha in Guwahati on Sunday. Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, noted intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain, were among others who joined the sit-in demonstration. Along with Guwahati, the Sankalp Satyagraha was held at various districts across Assam.

Meanwhile, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah thanked all opposition parties for extending their support and joining the Satyagraha.

Speaking to media persons in Dispur, Bhupen Borah said, “I thank all the opposition parties for extending their support and joining the Satyagraha movement to safeguard our constitution and democracy.”

Bhupen Borah slammed the Assam BJP and said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is so scared that they did not grant us permission to stage Satyagraha at Gandhi Mandap. This has happened for the first time in Assam.”

The APCC President further said that this is a fight for saving democracy.

“This is not a fight for Rahul Gandhi, this a fight for saving our democracy and this will continue. We will not tolerate the murder of our democracy. BJP's agenda is to oppress dissent and strangulate voice of everyone who asks questions about Gautam Adani and loot of nation’s wealth,” Borah said.

Bhupen Borah also said that press conferences will be held across 700 districts across the country in the coming days.

He said, “We will join huge Janasbahas in each block of Assam and within one week, we will also organize a massive Janasabha in Guwahati.”

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark, on March 23.

A Surat court convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in a 2019 defamation case that had been filed against him over his alleged derogatory remarks on the “Modi surname”. The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.