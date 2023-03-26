“PM Modi is A Coward; Put Me in Jail...” 5 Big Things of Priyanka's Speech

Two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fiercely targeted the central government in the Congress Satyagraha at the mausoleum of Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi stating that in the Parliament where my martyr father is insulted, the son of the martyr Prime Minister is called ‘Mir Jafar’, my whole family is insulted, the customs of the entire Kashmiri society are insulted, but even after this there is no case against them.

1. Shared a 32-year-old story

Priyanka Gandhi said, 'I remembered a 32-year-old incident, the matter of May 1991. My father's funeral procession was leaving from Teen Murti Bhawan. We were sitting in a car with my mother and brother. In front was an Indian Army truck, laden with flowers, on top of which was my father's dead body. The convoy went on for a while, then Rahul started saying that I want to get down. Mother refused. Rahul insisted, I said let him get down. Rahul got down from the car and started walking behind the army truck. And reached here walking behind the father's funeral procession from three idols in the scorching sun. 400-500 meters away from this place… My brother performed the last rites of my martyr father.

2. Attacking the central government on the Adani issue

Priyanka questioned, 'If you say us familialist, then who was Lord Ram? Was he familialist? Were the Pandavas familialists? And should we be ashamed that our family members were martyred for this country? When arrogant, dictators are unable to answer; they try to suppress the public by taking full power. Have you ever thought why this whole government is trying so hard to save a man? What is wrong with Adani that you are giving him all the wealth of the country? Who is this Adani that you get shocked on hearing his name.”

3. Big attack on the Prime Minister

Gandhi made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, 'The Prime Minister of this country is a coward, put a case on me, put me in jail... I won't be afraid. But the truth is that the Prime Minister of the country is a coward. Hiding behind his power, he is arrogant and it is a very old tradition of this country and of the Hindu religion that the public answers the arrogant king.

4. “Rahul is educated but they call him as Pappu”

Rahul Gandhi completed his education in two of world's most prestigious institutions, Harvard and Cambridge University and they started calling him 'Pappu', but later got to know that he is not a 'Pappu', he is honest and understands the issues of common people.

5. “Why is there so much inflation in this country?”

Addressing the people, she further said, “Now the time has come to answer the BJP. Why is there so much inflation in this country? The public is getting a cylinder worth Rs 1,000 and their property is being handed over to just one person. You can do so much work but you cannot reduce the price of a cylinder. Are you doing all this to save Adani? Today the entire government is engaged in saving one person, what it is in Adani... Who is this Adani?”

Notably, the Congress party on Sunday has organized a day-long 'Satyagraha' on Sunday in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi in front of Gandhi statues in all states and district headquarters to protest against his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The Satyagraha began at 10 am and ended at 5 pm.