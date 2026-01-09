“Opposition Protesting Evictions as It Hits Their Vote Base,” Alleges BJP Spokesperson

The Assam BJP on Saturday launched a sharp attack on opposition parties, alleging a deliberate attempt to politicise eviction drives and the deletion of voter names, while raising concerns over what it described as a “serious demographic imbalance” in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP’s state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami claimed that those evicted during recent drives would be selectively deported during the tenure of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Goswami alleged that the population of Miya Muslims has been steadily increasing with every census and claimed that in the upcoming population enumeration, they could account for over 40 per cent of Assam’s total population. He further asserted that such demographic changes pose economic, political and cultural challenges for indigenous communities.

The BJP spokesperson accused opposition parties of remaining silent in what he termed a “grave and alarming situation," while alleging that they are now reacting sharply to the deletion of names of evicted persons from electoral rolls.

Referring to recent FIRs filed by opposition leaders, Goswami claimed the allegations of conspiracy behind voter list revisions were politically motivated. He alleged that opposition parties are unsettled because their vote base has shrunk following the removal of names from the voter list.

Goswami also took aim at Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, noting that he was elected with the support of AIUDF votes and has since joined the Assam Jatiya Parishad. He further alleged that legislator Sherman Ali, who had earlier spoken about the need for a Miya Museum in Assam, is now aligning with Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

Claiming that the eviction process is being carried out in phases, the BJP spokesperson said that as an initial step, evicted individuals have been relocated to a single block, adding that further measures, including deportation, would be considered in due course.

He also alleged that in the past, there existed a system under which such populations were distributed across all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state.

