'Organized' Dawn Heists Exposed After Lone Thief's Capture In Guwahati

A single thief's capture on Friday morning by vigilant locals has unravelled a series of heists that had previously gone unnoticed in Guwahati city.
According to sources, the thief was engaged in the pilfering of government construction materials at Hengerabari area in the city. The stolen items primarily include marble tiles earmarked for road construction and iron slabs crucial for sewer installations.
The apprehension unfolded on Friday early morning when vigilant locals, attuned to the unusual activities transpiring in the early hours, managed to catch one of the thieves in the act at Hengerabari.
This led to a broader investigation, revealing a pattern of thefts targeting valuable construction materials needed for ongoing public projects in the city.
Moreover, locals have pointed towards the existence of a suspected gang orchestrating these audacious thefts.
The group believed to be well-organized, operates during the early hours of the morning, utilizing e-rickshaws as their preferred mode of transportation. The thieves focus on strategically placed construction materials in the city, making off with the valuable items.
Meanwhile, the lone thief, caught in the act by alert residents, was later handed over to police for legal proceedings.
A probe has been initiated to unearth further linkages.