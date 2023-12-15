ULFA-I Claims Responsibility For Jorhat Grenade Blast
The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has claimed responsibility of the grenade blast that rocked Assam’s Jorhat on Thursday night.
In a phone call to a local news channel, ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah acknowledged that his group was behind the explosion, sources informed.
The blast took place close to the Lichubari Military camp at approximately 7:30 pm, prompting local residents to temporarily shut down their shops and business establishments. It was learned that two people on a motorcycle, suspected to be members of ULFA-I, hurled a grenade at the army camp.
Top police officers arrived at the spot soon after to asses the situation. Fortunately, there are no reports of human casualty or injury in the incident. A probe was underway into the incident.
Notably, last night’s incident comes after two grenade blasts that had occurred on November 22 and December 9.
On November 22, a grenade explosion took place outside the gates of an Army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia district. Another explosion took place on Sunday evening(December 9) at the 149 CRPF at Joysagar in Assam's Sivasagar district.
Reportedly, the ULFA-I had claimed responsibility for the two blasts.
The ULFA-I then issued a statement, warning the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh to not stake claim over the Assam Police as his 'ancestral property'. The ULFA-I further warned the DGP to shun his arrogance failing which the outfit threatened to carry further such grenade attacks in the future.
“We do not have any enmity with the Assam Police. However, we would like to warn GP Singh not to stake claim over the Assam Police as his ancestral property. He has given an identity of his arrogance which has hurt not only the sentiments of the officers/personnel employed in the Assam Police but also the indigenous people of the state,” the banned militant outfit said.
“The two operations that we undertook are just mere reactions to the egotism that GP Singh has shown. With this, we would like GP Singh to realize that in the future, the ULFA-I can conduct any kind of operations at any place if he does not stop considering the Assam Police as his ancestral property,” it further read.