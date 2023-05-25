Assam Govt Officially Distributes Appointment Letters to 44,703 Youths

He also said that 2 lakh unemployed youths will be given Rs 2 lakhs each for being self-reliant.

He added, “Assam will be one among five top most states of the country. We will continuously work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society. Let us all pledge today that we will work for attaining a corruption-free state. All the recruited youths can join their office on June 1.”