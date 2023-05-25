Assam Govt Officially Distributes Appointment Letters to 44,703 Youths

The Assam Government officially distributed appointment letters to 44,703 youths who were recruited in various departments of the state government.
The appointment letters distribution ceremony was held at the Khanapara Veterinary Field in Guwahati on Thursday and the occasion was graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking at the ceremony, Amit Shah congratulated all the candidates who have been recruited in government posts and also thanked the Assam Government on behalf of the Union Government.
Amit Shah said, “The Assam Government has kept its electoral promise of providing 1 lakh government jobs to the youths of the state in a free and fair manner. I would like to congratulate everyone and hope that with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, you will make Assam a developed state in the coming days.”
“BJP fulfills all its election promises. Today around 86,000 youths are getting jobs, the promise has been fulfilled within just two years. I thank the Assam Government on behalf of the central Government,” he further said.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this feat has been accomplished due to the encouragement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Speaking at the occasion, CM Sarma said, “When we were blessed by the people of Assam in 2021, we promised to provide 1 lakh government jobs to the youths in a free, fair and transparent manner. Over the last two years, we've been able to provide jobs to over 86,000 youths and chart the way ahead for a New Assam.”
“Our government won't stop at giving 1 lakh jobs. We want to continue this atmosphere of proving govt jobs in a transparent manner. We will further advertise for additional 22,000 jobs,” the chief minister added.
He also said that 2 lakh unemployed youths will be given Rs 2 lakhs each for being self-reliant.
He added, “Assam will be one among five top most states of the country. We will continuously work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society. Let us all pledge today that we will work for attaining a corruption-free state. All the recruited youths can join their office on June 1.”