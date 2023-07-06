Over 1,100 Militants of Eight Adivasi Outfits Lay Down Arms In Guwahati

Over 1,100 militants belonging to eight Adivasi rebel groups laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream on Thursday. Out of the eight groups, three are said to be splinter groups that were created following a split within the party.
The ceremony was held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati’s Panjabari area which was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, officials of the Home Department, and Assam Police.
Notably, this comes after these groups signed a peace agreement with the Centre and the Assam government in September last year.
The Adivasi groups include - All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA), ANNLA (FG), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), BCF (BT), Santhal Tiger Force, Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam (ACMA), ACMA (FC), and Adivasi People’s Army (APA). Since 2016, these groups had been on a ceasefire agreement.
The militants surrendered over 304 sophisticated arms and 1,460 round of ammunition including - 7- AK-47 rifles, 20- .303 rifles, 4- SLR rifles, 4 carbines, 2- G3 rifles, 1- Insas rifle, 1- LMG, 124 pistols, 30 Semi automatic rifles, 20 grenades, 10- IEDs, 2kg RDX and 2.5 kg TNT.
These Adivasi extremist organisations surrendered before the Government on January 24, 2012 and later on signed the agreement of Suspension of Operation (SoO) on October 4, 2016. Since the signing of Soo agreement, several rounds of talks were held between these groups and the Govt, and subsequently, on September 15, 2022, the Adivasi Accord was signed between these groups and the Centre and Assam government.
In pursuance of Clause 3 of the Accord, the Assam government on May 22, 2023, constituted a 16-member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council.
The members of the Council are - Ashim Hasda- Chairman, Subash Tirkey- Vice Chairman, Durga Hasda- CEM, Peter Dang- Dy. CEM, Dipen Nayak-EM, Amit Beck- EM, Mandal Hasda EM, Perseius Hembrom- EM, Tirku Tudu- EM, Susen Tigga- EM. Sinesh Hembrom- EM, Mohan Kisku- EM, Billium Tudu- EM, Lokhon Soren- EM, Jagir Soren EM, Chunka Hasda- EM.
The oath-taking ceremony of the office bearers of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council also took place today. This council was formed as part of the peace agreement to ensure rapid and targeted development of tea gardens, as well as measures for the rehabilitation, resettlement, and welfare of the armed cadres and tea garden workers.
Last month, as many as 39 active cadres of the Aadivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) laid down arms before the Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and Spear Corps in conjunction with Assam Police.
The APLA cadres laid down a total of 31 weapons including 3 AK series Rifles, 19 Pistols, 5 other rifles, two Grenades and assorted live ammunition.
The arms-laying down ceremony was held under operation Samarpan. With an aim to promote peace and harmony in the region, the Security Forces of Spear Corps have always endeavored to mainstream the misguided youth who have taken up the path of insurgency.