Over 1,100 Militants of Eight Adivasi Outfits Lay Down Arms In Guwahati

The militants surrendered over 304 sophisticated arms and 1,460 round of ammunition including - 7- AK-47 rifles, 20- .303 rifles, 4- SLR rifles, 4 carbines, 2- G3 rifles, 1- Insas rifle, 1- LMG, 124 pistols, 30 Semi automatic rifles, 20 grenades, 10- IEDs, 2kg RDX and 2.5 kg TNT.

These Adivasi extremist organisations surrendered before the Government on January 24, 2012 and later on signed the agreement of Suspension of Operation (SoO) on October 4, 2016. Since the signing of Soo agreement, several rounds of talks were held between these groups and the Govt, and subsequently, on September 15, 2022, the Adivasi Accord was signed between these groups and the Centre and Assam government.

In pursuance of Clause 3 of the Accord, the Assam government on May 22, 2023, constituted a 16-member Adivasi Welfare and Development Council.

The members of the Council are - Ashim Hasda- Chairman, Subash Tirkey- Vice Chairman, Durga Hasda- CEM, Peter Dang- Dy. CEM, Dipen Nayak-EM, Amit Beck- EM, Mandal Hasda EM, Perseius Hembrom- EM, Tirku Tudu- EM, Susen Tigga- EM. Sinesh Hembrom- EM, Mohan Kisku- EM, Billium Tudu- EM, Lokhon Soren- EM, Jagir Soren EM, Chunka Hasda- EM.

The oath-taking ceremony of the office bearers of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council also took place today. This council was formed as part of the peace agreement to ensure rapid and targeted development of tea gardens, as well as measures for the rehabilitation, resettlement, and welfare of the armed cadres and tea garden workers.