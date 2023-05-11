Guwahati News

Over 20 Children Fall Sick After Deworming Medication in Guwahati

The incident was reported at the Ganesh Mandir High School in Guwahati city.
In a shocking incident, as many as 25 children experienced nausea and vomiting after being allegedly administered de-worming medication during a drive by the school administration on Thursday.

As per initial reports, some students had to be given oxygen at a nearby hospital, while, few others have already recovered.

The incident has caused uproar inside the school campus, as the parents of the students blamed the school management for the mishappening.

