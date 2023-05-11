Over 20 Children Fall Sick After Deworming Medication in Guwahati

In a shocking incident, as many as 25 children experienced nausea and vomiting after being allegedly administered de-worming medication during a drive by the school administration on Thursday.
The incident was reported at the Ganesh Mandir High School in Guwahati city.
As per initial reports, some students had to be given oxygen at a nearby hospital, while, few others have already recovered.
The incident has caused uproar inside the school campus, as the parents of the students blamed the school management for the mishappening.