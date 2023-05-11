Assam: 50 Ill Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Goalpara

Around 50 people on Wednesday, including men, women, and children, fell sick due to suspected food poisoning in Mariampur of Assam’s Goalpara district.
The victims reportedly ate fish during a feast, after which they started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning. Thirty people have been admitted to the Bikali Model Hospital, while twenty others are undergoing treatment at Rangjuli Hospital. Several individuals were sent to Goalpara in critical condition.
According to sources, it is suspected that the fish served during the feast may have caused the poisoning. Two of the victims are reported to be in critical condition.
Earlier on March 31, one of the students in Assam's Howraghat, who had fallen ill in a suspected case of food poisoning, tragically passed away while undergoing treatment.
The incident had taken place on Tuesday when 12 people including students, teaching and non-teaching faculties of a school had fallen ill after consuming noodles for lunch in the Howraghat town of the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
The deceased student was identified as Tanmay Bora Rongpi. He was one of the three people who had to be shifted to Nagaon for improved treatment after he fell seriously ill.
It may be noted that earlier on Tuesday, at least 12 people of Howraghat Shankardev Vidya Niketan, a school in Assam’s Howraghat were hospitalized following a bout of food poisoning.
As per initial reports, those who had to be admitted to hospital for suspected food poisoning included five students and seven teaching and non-teaching faculties of the school.