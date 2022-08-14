Guwahati News

Owner of Guwahati’s Landmark Hotel Arrested

According to reports, Baruah has been arrested for allegedly getting indulged in a brawl after getting drunk on Saturday night.
Dipankar Baruah, the owner of Landmark Hotel in Assam’s Guwahati, has been arrested by the Paltan Bazaar Police.

On Saturday night, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) had broken a guard wall of the hotel. According to reports, a tussle erupted between Baruah and the authorities while he was trying to stop the officials from breaking the wall.

A complaint has already been filed at the high court regarding the hotel that has been taken on lease.

But the reason as to why the Board of Sports broke the wall has been questioned.

So far, the Paltan Bazaar Police and Board of Sports have not commented regarding the incident.

The case against Baruah has been filed by a contractor identified as Kamal Sarma.

