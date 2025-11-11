PA Sangma International Medical College Holds Orientation for Second MBBS Batch

PA Sangma International Medical College & Hospital (PIMC), under the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), celebrated the Orientation Program and College Foundation Day for its second MBBS batch on Tuesday. The event was attended by newly admitted MBBS students, their parents, faculty members, medical experts from various departments, and distinguished leadership.

The program aimed to introduce students to the college’s discipline, academic environment, ethics, and responsibilities as future doctors even before their formal education began. First-batch students who secured top marks were also felicitated during the ceremony.

In his inaugural address, PIMC Principal Dr. Abhinandan Das said, “Medical education is not merely a profession; it is a commitment to serving humanity. Our goal is to nurture knowledgeable, ethical, and socially responsible medical professionals.”

Parents were advised on the importance of students’ mental well-being, patience, ethical conduct, disciplined study habits, and personality development. The college emphasised that the combined support of teachers and parents is crucial to ensuring the success of students.

The event saw the presence of Dr. MLA Rahman, CMD of Rahman Hospital; Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM; Advisor RK Sharma; Dr. Jigesh Sharma, Director of Medical Education at PIMC; senior faculty members; and experts from various medical departments.

PIMC reiterated its commitment to playing a key role in medical education and healthcare development in Northeast India.

