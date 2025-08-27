Government of India Recognises Assam Medical College as Rare Disease Hub

Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, has been officially designated as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021.

Advertisment

The recognition comes from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India.

The designation highlights the growing capabilities of Assam’s healthcare system, reflecting the state government’s focus on improving medical infrastructure and specialized care.

Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh has been designated as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Rare Diseases under the National Policy for Rare Diseases (NPRD), 2021 by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.



This recognition reflects the growing… pic.twitter.com/TCuxi9rcmO — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 27, 2025

Officials noted that this achievement underscores the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in strengthening healthcare services in Assam in recent years.

As a CoE, AMCH will now serve as a specialized hub for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of rare diseases, as well as for research and awareness initiatives across the region.

Also Read: Assam: Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone for 37-Bedded Patient Care Facility at AMCH