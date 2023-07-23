Packaged Drinking Water Association Appeals for Review of Cabinet Decision

The North East Packaged Drinking Water Association has requested a review of the state cabinet's recent decision to prohibit the manufacture and sale of packaged drinking water (PDW) products with a pack size of less than 1 litre beginning on October 2, 2023, and less than 2 litres beginning on October 2, 2024. The association expressed its concern over the decision on Sunday.
The North East Packaged Drinking Water Association met in Guwahati to examine the cabinet decision made by the concerned state ministries, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
During the meeting, the association also claimed that ban raises severe concerns over the affordability and accessibility of safe, hygienic drinking water, which is a basic need for every human being.
It also highlighted that the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles used in PDW are fully recyclable bottle-to-bottle in a closed loop, which is the most cost effective, hygienic and portable product used by almost 100% population of our country. Such a ban against the manufacture and sale of said products will impact day-to-day lives of every citizen.
The association further requested for a thorough discussion over this matter with the stakeholders in the administration, and seeks to cooperate in addressing the issue of pollution due to discarded PET bottles of all sorts.
Supporting the national directive of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the association also expressed to work with the government to mitigate their concerns while providing the service to consumers.
Meanwhile, the meeting attended by association members of Assam from the industry expressed deep concern over this decision as it adversely affects the livelihood and employment of thousands of people associated directly and indirectly with PDW and PET Industry.