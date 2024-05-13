Padma Shri Awardee & Anti-Witch Hunting Activist Birubala Rabha Passes Away in Guwahati

Renowned human rights activist and Padma Shri awardee, Birubala Rabha, passed away at 9:23 am this morning while receiving treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati. She was 75 years old.
According to a statement issued by the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Rabha was admitted to the State Cancer Institute on April 22, 2024, due to severe weakness and dizziness. She had been battling advanced stage Carcinoma Oesophagus since April 23, 2021, and had undergone Radiotherapy along with concurrent Chemotherapy, completing the treatment on July 01, 2021. Rabha had a metallic stent implanted due to difficulty in swallowing six months prior to her demise. Despite receiving the best supportive care, her health deteriorated, leading to her admission to the ICU on May 4, 2024, and subsequently being placed on a mechanical ventilator on May 12, 2024, due to respiratory distress. She succumbed to multi-organ failure at 9:23 AM on Monday, May 13, 2024.
The Assam Government had previously committed to covering the expenses for her medical treatment, with Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary announcing the decision after visiting her at the State Cancer Institute on Saturday, April 22, 2024.
Rabha's legacy transcends her battle with cancer. As a tireless activist, she spearheaded extensive campaigns against witch-hunting and played a pivotal role in the enactment of the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015, by the Assam Government. Her organization, Mission Birubala, remains dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of witch-hunting in society.
In recognition of her significant contributions to social work, Rabha was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Government of India in 2021. Her passing marks the conclusion of a chapter in the ongoing struggle for human rights and social justice in Assam and beyond.