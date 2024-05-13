Padma Shri Awardee & Anti-Witch Hunting Activist Birubala Rabha Passes Away in Guwahati

According to a statement issued by the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Rabha was admitted to the State Cancer Institute on April 22, 2024, due to severe weakness and dizziness. She had been battling advanced stage Carcinoma Oesophagus since April 23, 2021, and had undergone Radiotherapy along with concurrent Chemotherapy, completing the treatment on July 01, 2021. Rabha had a metallic stent implanted due to difficulty in swallowing six months prior to her demise. Despite receiving the best supportive care, her health deteriorated, leading to her admission to the ICU on May 4, 2024, and subsequently being placed on a mechanical ventilator on May 12, 2024, due to respiratory distress. She succumbed to multi-organ failure at 9:23 AM on Monday, May 13, 2024.