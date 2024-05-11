Assam Govt to Bear Expenses of Padma Shri Birubala Rabha's Treatment

The Assam Government has decided to bear the expenses for the medical treatment of Padma Shri winner and human activist Birubala Rabha who is currently undergoing treatment at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati.
Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary announced this after he visited the State Cancer Institute and took stock of her health on Saturday. He also interacted with the doctors regarding her treatment.
Taking to platform ‘X’, Patowary wrote, “On the direction of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa, today visited the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati and took stock of the health of renowned social worker Smt Birubala Rabha who is undergoing treatment there and interacted with the doctors regarding her treatment. As per Hon’ble CM’s direction, State Government will bear the expenses of their medical treatment.”
Birubala Rabha was admitted at the State Cancer Institute of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on April 22, 2024. Doctors said that Rabha is in the third stage of cancer.
On May 4, renowned social worker was shifted to the ICU after her health deteriorated, reports said. However, today, reports said that she is witnessing a slight improvement in her health.
It is to be mentioned that, Birubala Rabha is an Indian activist who launched massive campaigns against witch-hunting. She runs an organisation called Mission Birubala which spreads awareness against witch hunting. She was instrumental in the Assam Government passing the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015. In 2021, she was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Government of India for her significant contributions to social work.