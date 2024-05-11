Assam Govt to Bear Expenses of Padma Shri Birubala Rabha's Treatment

It is to be mentioned that, Birubala Rabha is an Indian activist who launched massive campaigns against witch-hunting. She runs an organisation called Mission Birubala which spreads awareness against witch hunting. She was instrumental in the Assam Government passing the Prevention of and Protection from Witch Hunting Act, 2015. In 2021, she was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Government of India for her significant contributions to social work.