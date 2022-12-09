"Paisa Double" Scam Unearthed In Guwahati, Several Arrested

The Bureau of Investigation Economic Offences (BIEO) of Assam Police on Friday said that there is rampant fraud in the name of doubling deposits going on in Guwahati.

Addressing a press conference today, officials informed that a financial institution named Yess Money is behind the scam.

Officials said, “Yess Money has looted several people in the name of doubling their deposits. They are functioning without any license from the Reserve Bank of India or SEBI.”

They said, “The institution has collected about Rs 1 crore in the last year. They opened accounts in the name of students to rake in the money.”

Officials further mentioned that the fraud company has been functional since 2019. However, the executive officer of Yess Money has been finally caught by BIEO.