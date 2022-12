An Indian army jawan allegedly died by suicide in Assam’s Baksa district.

The deceased jawan, identified as Naba Das, was found hanging at his in-law’s residence at Bhotepowabari area of the district.

The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, the jawan’s father has accused his in-laws of murdering his son, claiming that both the parties had frequent fights.

Police have reached the scene and an investigation into the matter was initiated.