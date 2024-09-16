"Paisa Hai Toh Badi Badi Baatein": Fugitive Deepankar Barman’s Cash Video Leaks

In a shocking twist to the Rs 7,000 crore financial scam, two videos have surfaced, further complicating the case of fugitive stockbroker Deepankar Barman, owner of DB Stock Broking firm.
In one video, Barman is seen casually counting stacks of cash at his desk, while another old clip shows him hosting an extravagant ring-wearing ceremony. The ceremony, conducted with royal splendor, has raised eyebrows as the manhunt for Barman continues.
Barman has been accused of masterminding one of the largest stock market frauds in recent history. The videos, which showcase his opulent lifestyle even while evading arrest, have intensified public interest in the case and added a dramatic layer to the ongoing investigation.
In light of Barman’s continued evasion, the probe has been reassigned to a higher-ranking officer. Initially handled by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Bishal Das, the case is now under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Amit Mahato, after a lack of progress in locating the fugitive.
Police sources have confirmed that Barman has not used his passport, indicating that he has likely remained within the country, or possibly even within the state. His phone was last active on August 15, leaving authorities with few leads on his current whereabouts. Meanwhile, his partner Monalisa Das has been taken into custody as investigations into the scam deepen.
As the search for Barman continues, the release of these videos has only heightened the urgency of the case. With police intensifying their efforts, the hope is that the elusive mastermind behind this massive fraud will soon be brought to justice.