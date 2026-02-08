Pakistan Link Scandal: Assam CM Blasts Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today launched a major political controversy by alleging that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has links with influential Pakistani figures, raising serious national security concerns.

Speaking at a special press conference at the Lok Sabha Bhawan, Sarma claimed that Gogoi and his family may have engaged with individuals whose activities could pose risks to India. The Chief Minister accused the Congress party of trying to shield Gogoi despite his alleged controversial ties and specifically pointed to Gogoi’s family’s connection with Ali Taukqeer Sheikh, a powerful Pakistani citizen with close links to Pakistan’s army and political circles.

Sarma further shared explosive details regarding Gaurav Gogoi’s spouse, Elizabeth Colebourn, and her alleged involvement with Pakistan. According to the Chief Minister, Elizabeth stayed in Pakistan from March 18, 2011, to March 2012 and was associated with an NGO called Lead Pakistan, which was led by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. The NGO reportedly worked on projects like the Indus Water Agreement, which Pakistan allegedly used for strategic purposes under the pretext of climate initiatives. Sarma also claimed that Sheikh had specific interests in Assam and considered certain communities in the state under Pakistan and Bangladesh’s influence, while praising Gaurav Gogoi’s actions in Delhi.

The Chief Minister added that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had publicly tagged Elizabeth in multiple social media posts, but all these posts were later deleted once the Assam Police began investigating, suggesting a deliberate attempt to erase evidence. Sarma emphasised that the issue goes beyond politics, involving both national security and diplomatic sensitivities. Authorities have reportedly launched a wider inquiry to examine the photograph of Gogoi at the Pakistan Embassy and the alleged connections of his family with Pakistani nationals.

