Assam: Leopard Prowling in Teok Caged

After a prolonged reign of terror at Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district, a notorious leopard has finally been captured by the forest department during the wee hours of Sunday.
According to sources, the elusive predator had been causing havoc in the Hatichungi village in the Chenijan area by preying on cattle and instilling fear among the local residents.
The forest department of Jorhat strategically set traps, successfully catching the leopard during nighttime operations.
The effective intervention brings relief to the community, which has lived in constant panic for an extended period.
The forest department's diligent efforts have culminated in the successful caging of the leopard, ensuring the safety of both humans and livestock in the region.
Earlier on April 22, a leopard that strayed into human habitation in search of food was caged by the forest department in Pengri in Tinsukia district
The leopard was caged at No. 2 Mugong paddy field in Pengri locality.