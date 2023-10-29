Parked City Bus Catches Fire in Guwahati's Panjabari, No Casualties

A massive fire broke out in a private city bus on Saturday night in Guwahati’s Panjabari locality.
According to information received, the bus, which was parked on the side of the road and had the registration number AS 01 JC 5913, reportedly caught fire suddenly. Within minutes, the fire spread over and completely gutted the city bus.
The fire tenders rushed to site and managed to douse off the flames.
No casualties were reported during the fire incident.
Meanwhile, the driver of the city bus suspected unnamed miscreants of setting fire to the bus, but no tangible evidence of the charges has been established as of yet.
It has also come to the fore that city bus had been regularly parked on the said location since last two months.
Eye-witnesses claimed that while the bus caught fire, the door of the vehicle was found to be locked from inside and accordingly; the matter was informed to the police.