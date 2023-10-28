Assam: Several Houses Gutted In 2 Fire Incidents Amid Lakshmi Puja Celebrations

Amid Lakshmi Puja festivities, several residential houses were gutted in massive fire in separate incidents in Assam on Saturday evening.
The first incident was reported in Majuli district where a fire broke out at the residential house of one, Narayan Sahu, destroying properties worth lakhs.
It is suspected that the fire originated from an earthen lamp lit for Lakshmi Puja, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained. Later, the fire became more deadly when a gas cylinder exploded.
After receiving information of the incident, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and successfully doused the flames.
In a separate incident, several houses were gutted in a massive fire incident in Dibrugarh district.
The incident was reported at Harijan Colony where a massive fire broke out engulfing several houses.
Later, fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the flames.