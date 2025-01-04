Partha Sarathi Mahanta Takes Charge as Guwahati Police Chief

IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta officially took over as the new Police Commissioner of Guwahati on Saturday, succeeding the outgoing Commissioner, Diganta Barah.

In his first act after assuming the role, Mahanta intoduced a dedicated WhatsApp helpline to allow city residents to easily submit their complaints and queries, marking a step toward more accessible policing.

The new helpline number, 6026900651, will be available 24/7, giving citizens a direct line to the police for immediate assistance. "We want the public to feel comfortable sharing their concerns with us. Rest assured, we will take prompt action on all grievances,” Mahanta stated in his initial remarks following the handover of responsibilities.

Mahanta emphasized that crime control would remain a top priority for the police force, citing ongoing government directives and regulations. He called for increased community involvement in addressing rising criminal activities in the city, underlining the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and the public.

On tackling common crimes like chain snatching, mobile thefts, and traffic violations, Mahanta assured that the police would ramp up efforts to curb these offenses. He also lauded the Guwahati Police's success in addressing drunk driving, noting that only 94 cases were detected during a rigorous New Year’s Eve crackdown.

With Mahanta now at the helm, Guwahati is set to see continued efforts towards improving safety, transparency, and community collaboration to address crime.

The launch of the WhatsApp helpline marks a new chapter in the city’s policing, further empowering citizens to participate in ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all.