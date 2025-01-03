Outgoing Guwahati CP Diganta Barah Highlights Successes, Regrets

Outgoing Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah on Friday highlighted that the number of pending cases has come down. Barah, while admitting that the city police has partially failed to curb thefts, pointed out that vehicle thefts among all such cases are the most prominent and least highlighted in the press.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the city saying, “I want to thank the people of media and the residents of Guwahati. I have received a lot of assistance from everyone in the last two years. I also tried to help people, succeeding sometimes and failing at others. I feel blessed to have been able to serve the people of Guwahati.”

Barah, IPS, who is set to be replaced by senior police officer IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta, will take charge as the Director of Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, while also holding the position of IGP (SB) Assam.

Ahead of his farewell, he told the media, “According to the last five years data, crime has come down in Guwahati. The number of pending cases has also decreased. While the number of thefts has also gone down, we have been unable to completely curb it. We have been partially successful in that regard.”

“In Guwahati, vehicle thefts are the most common. The media does not pay much attention to this. However, we have been successful in busting such gangs while actively working on these cases,” he said, asserting that not a single case of vehicle theft was reported in the last 25 days.

Barah further said, “We have apprehended numerous people connected to mobile and chain snatching cases successfully bringing down such crimes. Most people involved in such cases are drug addicts. We also ran operations to eradicate narcotics from the society.”

“Guwahati police is capable. I can assure the people that they can trust Guwahati police,” the outgoing CP proudly announced. Meanwhile, he pointed out a significant rise in cybercrime in Guwahati, saying, “We have largely succeeded in giving justice to the victims in such cases.”

Most Significant Success

Diganta Barah stated that his most significant success during his term was restoring the public’s faith in the police. “In the last two years, I can take pride in the fact that we have been able to win the trust of the people. The people believe in us,” he said.

Highlighting other success stories, he said, “We have successfully dismantled a very powerful nexus behind land-related scandals.”

“I would like to thank everyone above me, especially the Chief Minister. I would also like to thank my juniors in Assam police along with everyone in the state government. I extend my wishes on the new year,” he concluded.

Regrets

Diganta Barah mentioned that with a large number of land dispute cases at hand, he regretted not being able to submit every case to the court. Responding to a question he said, “We registered a large number of land dispute cases. I would have liked to submit every case to the court. When I joined, numerous such cases were pending in the police stations without any probe.”

“We successfully probed a murder case near Purabi Dairy. Another case comes to mind, a missing case at Dispur police station. We investigated and managed to nab all the culprits,” added Barah.

