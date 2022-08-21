Passenger Dies Mid-Flight On IndiGo Aircraft To Guwahati

An Assam man passed away mid-flight under mysterious circumstances while travelling from Chennai to Guwahati on an IndiGo flight on Sunday.

The incident took place on flight number 6006 which was coming from Chennai to Guwahati.

The deceased person has been identified as Haidar Ali. He was a resident of Bongaigaon.

According to reports, the IndiGo flight landed at 7.20 pm in Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Meanwhile, IndiGo authorities have been alleged to try to muffle to matter without much public outcry.

The reason behind the passenger’s death was not known immediately.

Further details awaited.