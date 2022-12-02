Guwahati: Patarkuchi Businessman Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions

A businessman from Patarkuchi was found dead under mysterious conditions in Guwahati.

According to sources, the family and colleagues of the deceased, identified as Tiken Das, suspected the businessman was murdered.

They suspected that a person named Tiken Baruah and a woman was involved in the murder of the deceased.

It is alleged that the woman was having illegal relationship with Das and Baruah.

Das was killed on Wednesday night at his Hatigaon residence and the next day he was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The doctor at the hospital declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family and colleagues have lodged an FIR at Bhangagarh Police station.