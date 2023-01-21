Guwahati: Bajrang Dal Activists Burns Poster of ‘Pathaan’

Bajrang Dal activists have burnt the posters of the controversial film ‘Pathaan’ at Narengi in Guwahati amidst nationwide protests against the film starring Shahrukh Khan.

While the protests were not as intense in Assam as it was in other parts of the country, on Friday evening, activists of the Bajrang Dal stormed to the Gold Cinema at LG Tower in Narengi to protest against the film scheduled to release next week.

The activists tore down the poster of the film and then set it on fire. Videos of burning the posters were being circulated on social media.

The protestors can be heard shouting Jai Shree Ram slogans while burning down the posters.

Some of them even entered the cinema hall premise and took some other posters as well.

Some locals said that despite the area being a highly populated zone and police presence also adequate, there were no policemen seen when the alleged vandalism took place.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand will be released on January 25, 2023. The action spectacle will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.