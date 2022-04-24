People of Guwahati have Reaffirmed Faith on BJP, says CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his happiness and said that people of Guwahati has reaffirmed faith on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sarma stated this after the BJP had a massive victory in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.

He said, "I bow my head to the people of Guwahati for giving BJP and its allies a historic win of 58/60 wards in the GMC Polls. With this massive mandate, people have reaffirmed their faith on our development journey under the guidance of honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

"We're immensely grateful to you Adarniya Pradhan Mantri ji for your good wishes and blessings. This has been a result of your astounding vision and robust development initiatives in the North East. Guwahati is profusely in gratitude," Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also thanked the people of Guwahati for giving ‘resounding mandate’ to the BJP and AGP.

Taking to twitter, PM Modi said, “Thank you Guwahati! The people of this lovely city have given a resounding mandate to @BJP4Assam to build on the agenda of development. They have also blessed the hardwork of the state government under CM @himantabiswa. My gratitude to every BJP Karyakarta for the hardwork.”