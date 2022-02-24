People's Movements More Powerful In The Past: Dr. Tilottoma Misra

People’s movement proved to be more powerful in the past as they had more freedom to express their views, said renowned Assamese writer and critic Dr Tilottoma Misra.

Misra said this while delivering the first memorial lecture on the topic ‘Freedom-An Unending Quest” that was organised by the Parag Kr. Das Memorial Trust at the Sudmersen Hall at Cotton University in the city on Thursday.

The lecture was held to commemorate the birth anniversary of late journalist, human rights activist, and former editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Parag Kumar Das.

Dr. Apurba Kumar Baruah, president of the Parag Kumar Das Memorial Trust and former professor at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) also spoke on the occasion.

The event started off with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by the eminent personalities and family members of Parag Kr. Das. Floral tributes were also paid to the noted journalist.

While delivering her lecture, Dr. Misra began with her days as a student, at a time when India was newly independent and student protests shaped the political scenario.

“Times were easier earlier than now as people enjoyed more freedom in every sense, although there was a dearth of political and economic freedom in India at that time. People’s movements were powerful in bringing a positive change in the society,” said Dr. Misra.

Recollectinng her first meeting with late journalist Parag Kr. Das, she said, “When we were still at Dibrugarh University, I remember that our friend Prof. Bhupen Baruah had brought this young lad to us. Calm and quiet, with a personality emanating passion.”