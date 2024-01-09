Pickpocket-Turned-'Blade Man' Causes Uproar in Guwahati Streets, Attacks Two

A blade man creates a ruckus in the streets of Guwahati on Tuesday. As many as two people sustained grievous injuries after being attacked by the crook with a sharp blade.
According to reports, a pickpocket prowling the Basistha locality in broad daylight targeted multiple individuals on the road for money at the blade point.
However, not willing to cooperate with the crook, two pedestrians immediately raised a hue and cry in the area, prompting the crook to attack them.
One of the victims suffered severe head injuries and was bleeding profusely, while another pedestrian apprehended the perpetrator after he attempted to assault him with the blade.
The culprit was later handed over to the city police.