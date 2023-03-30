Assam Govt Signs MoU with 3 Firms to Set Up Sports Training, Rehab Centres

The Assam Government on Thursday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with at least three companies to establish high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre in two cities of the state.

The event was held at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah and heads of the three companies.

The three companied with whom the MoU was signed were:

Abhinav Futuristics Private Limited (AFL)

Oil India Limited (OIL)

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL)

The high-performance sports training and rehabilitation centre will be established in Guwahati and Jorhat.

While addressing at the event, CM Sarma said, “Sports have become highly competitive in our country. Only one who knows the technique and has physical fitness will be able to win any race of competition.”

He said, “We have given maximum focus on how to run the centre. So, in this entire project, we have also included five years contract for running the centre. It will be outsourced and AFL will run both the high performance training centre for five years.”