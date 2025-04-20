PLA Cadre Arrested from Guwahati Hotel in Joint Operation

In a major breakthrough, a cadre of the proscribed People's Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA-MP) was apprehended by Guwahati Police from a hotel in Paltan Bazar. The arrest was made in a joint operation carried out with the assistance of Gajraj Intelligence.

The arrested militant has been identified as Mayanglambam Bobby Singh. Acting on specific inputs, a team of senior police officials launched the operation and successfully detained the individual from the hotel premises.

Confirming the development, DCP (East) Mrinal Deka stated that the accused is currently being interrogated to gather more information about his activities and potential links. Further investigations are underway.

